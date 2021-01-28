Comme De Garcons is one of the biggest names in fashion and over the past few years, they have done numerous collaborations with footwear giant Nike. These collabs have been on a wide range of silhouettes although we don't think anyone was ever expecting them to come through with a new Nike Foamposite. Well, that's exactly what they have done here as Comme Des Garcons recently unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

In the Instagram post below, you can find two colorways in particular here. There is one all-white model and another one that is all-black. Both of these have a unique swirling pattern throughout the upper, which gives the classic silhouette a truly unique look. Comme De Garcons has always sought to be different, and this example here is no different.

There are some more detailed images below that will show you some of the intricacies of each colorway. If you're a huge fan of the Foamposite, this sneaker might prove to be a no-brainer when it comes to adding to your collection, although you can expect these to be both limited and pricey.

A release date has yet to be revealed, so keep it locked to HNHH for more information.

