We need not go into the history behind the Nike Air Foamposite one: it needs no introduction.

In recent years, however, the iconic silhouette has suffered a bit of a decline in popularity because Nike kind of went overboard with the designs.

Nike seemingly took fans' gripes into consideration and has since been releasing more toned-down iterations of the sneaker.

With this new release, Nike takes inspiration from 2007's coveted Blackout foams with some small differences. The outsole on the new release swaps the black for a dark grey. There is also a discrete grey stripe that Nike added on the tongue for contrast.

Regardless, the changes are small and these new foams aren't likely to sit too long.

The upcoming Black/Anthracite Foamposites now have a confirmed release of October 15 and will be dropping in adult, grade school, and toddler sizes in case you wanted to match with the whole family.

The release date is especially on point in anticipation of the colder weather and you can make sure you have New York's winter footwear of choice (next to Timbs, obviously) in time ready to combat the rain and slush.

You can check out pictures of the Black/Anthracite Foamposites below. Will you be copping a pair of these or skipping? Let us know in the comments below

Image via Nike

