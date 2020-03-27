Jerry Lorenzo has quickly become one of the most influential designers in the world and his Fear of God brand continues to make waves. Back in 2019, he began a partnership with Nike that led to various dope silhouettes, including the Nike Air Fear Of God 1 which blended streetwear with basketball footwear practicality. This shoe is a huge fan favorite and over the past few months, we have seen various dope colorways.

Now, the shoe is getting a triple-black offering which all of us saw coming. Triple-black shoes are nothing new for sneaker brands and when you consider the shape of the silhouette, the triple-black look made all of the sense in the world. As you can see from the Instagram post below, the shoe has a stealthy look that will look great on the court or any of your outfits.

The release date for this shoe has been set for April 25th at a price of $350 USD which is certainly steep. If you're a big fan of Fear Of God, these are certainly a must-cop.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this shoe as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these.