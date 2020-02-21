Jerry Lorenzo's high-top Nike Air Fear of God 1 is rumored to release in a couple of different colorways this month, including the highly-anticipated "String" iteration that first released in Chicago during All Star weekend. As seen in the official photos that surfaced on Thursday, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why Lorenzo has elected to nickname these the "Cream Toe" Fear of God 1s.

According to the man himself, this latest colorway is inspired by Allen Iverson's iconic Reebok Question, hence the oatmeal-colored toe box that stands out from the black, ballistic mesh upper. Lorenzo's pricey high-top offering is highlighted by a double-height Zoom Air heel unit and a TPU cage that is inspired by the beloved Huarache Light.

“It is a shoe that should only be judged by the emotion it gives the kid when he first sees it — however it makes him feel,” says the Los Angeles-based designer. “We live in a day and age when images are leaked left and right, and products are leaked without consideration and emotional attachments. I’m aiming to give a visceral experience whether the kid sees it first on Ben Simmons coming into the arena or worn by his favorite athletes on court.”

According to Sneaker News, the String aka "Cream Toe" colorway is scheduled to release at European retailers on February 28th, although a wider stateside drop has not yet been announced. Whenever they do release, we do know that the kicks will carry that unfortunate $350 price tag.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the official photos.

J23 App

J23 App

J23 App

J23 App