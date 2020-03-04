Jerry Lorenzo's Nike Air Fear of God 1 is rumored to release in multiple colorways this spring, including a murdered out "Triple Black" joint that was showcased as part of Fear of God’s Spring 2020 lookbook. The stealthy Fear of God 1s were originally expected to launch on Valentine's Day and although that date came and went without an official release, reports suggest the kicks will indeed be arriving sooner than later.

The all-black motif features a suede toe box, with tonal laces, lace cage and branding rounding out the look. The Nike Air Fear of God 1 is highlighted by a double-height Zoom Air heel unit and a TPU cage that is inspired by the beloved Huarache Light.

“It is a shoe that should only be judged by the emotion it gives the kid when he first sees it — however it makes him feel,” says the Los Angeles-based designer. “We live in a day and age when images are leaked left and right, and products are leaked without consideration and emotional attachments. I’m aiming to give a visceral experience whether the kid sees it first on Ben Simmons coming into the arena or worn by his favorite athletes on court.”

Take a closer look at the kicks in the IG post embedded below and stay tuned for the official release announcement.