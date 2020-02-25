Nigerian-Canadian Artist Asuquomo Brings "O.T. Riddim" On Afrofusion Mixtape

Canada's a hub for talent and this extends past just the 6ix. Ottawa-based Nigerian MC Asuquomo is shifting the Canadian music scene with his unique fusion of hip-hop, afrobeats, and grime together to form his own version of afrofusion. Over the last year, he debuted his single, "Wide Awake," along with a music video that was shot in his hometown of PH, Nigeria. For those of you unfamiliar with his work, the rapper unleashed his new project, O.T. Riddim earlier today. With four-track in total, the rapper showcases his strengths as a rapper along with his penchant for afrobeats.

Asuquomo is surely one artist from Canada that everyone should have their eyes on right now. As afrobeats continues to grow globally, Asuquomo connects with the Pan-African movement as he aims to strengthen it globally. O.T. Riddim is simply a taste of what he has to come this year. Check his project out below.