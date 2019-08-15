Nicki Minaj Obliterates Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party"

Nicki Minaj has been busy doling out the Queen's justice to anybody whoever had the nerve to wrong her. That's not to say she's incapable of forgiveness, but she'll be saying her piece whether you like it or not. Coming off an incendiary sound-off aimed squarely at Rick Ross' "ass", Minaj has dropped off another remix, following her recent contribution to DaBaby's "Suge." Today marks the arrival of her official "Welcome To The Party" remix, which finds her back on her lyrical BS, which is to say, proving the bars remain sharp as ever.

It's refreshing to hear Nicki sounding hungry again, especially given the liberties her haters have been taking. Taking to the ominous instrumental, Minaj spits a rapid-fire flow with plenty of aggression simmering in her tone; lyrically, she keeps it relatively simple, but her presence is formidable enough to leave us wanting more. "It's a MAC, fact, I'm in the black 'Bach, we never lack, lack with that strap," she spits, her threats amplified by the beat's inherent aggression. "I drive through, if you back back, it's gon' clap clap and that's that."

Listen to Nicki's "Welcome To The Party" remix now, available in select international markets.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a MAC, fact, I'm in the black 'Bach

We never lack, lack with that strap

I drive through, if you back back

It's gon' clap clap and that's that

I never tap tap if I don't like a ho

You act act like you like her though