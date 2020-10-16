mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nicki Minaj Joins Sada Baby On Remix To "Whole Lotta Choppas"

Erika Marie
October 16, 2020 00:10
Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)
Sada Baby Feat. Nicki Minaj

The viral TikTok hit receives an update from the Queen of the Barbz.


She's been silent for weeks, but Nicki Minaj was tending to more important responsibilities than keeping up with fans at the moment. The new mother welcomed her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty, a son, and just hours before she told the world that she'd given birth to a "liddo boy," Nicki Minaj revealed that she'd hopped on the remix to Sada Baby's viral hit, "Whole Lotta Choppas." The Detroit rapper's updated version of his single was praised by fellow Motown emcee Big Sean along with the Barbz who are more than excited to hear Nicki's first collaboration since becoming a mother.

Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas" has taken over TikTok as the single has garnered its own dance, so it's expected that this remix will reignite the hype surrounding the track. Take a listen to Nicki's addition to "Whole Lotta Choppas" and let us know if you're vibing with this version.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil' n*gga can't keep my p*ssy out his hands
F*cked her last minute, gotta book me in advance
Been a bad girl, and I'm tryna get spanked
Pretty lil' body, but my face look stank

