Nicki Minaj is MIA, according to a photo agency that's trying to take down the rapper in court. The Blast reports that Splash News and Picture Agency is fighting to have their case against the rapper move forward after suing Nicki for using a picture they captured for her Instagram page without getting the proper authorization. The agency accuses Nick of making money off of their copyrighted work.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Though they are having trouble trying to find Nicki Minaj, they've proposed a new method of trying to get ahold of her -- Instagram. Splash is requesting that the judge gives them permission to serve the legal papers via Instagram. Seeing as how they claim it's been nearly a year since they first tried serving the rapper the papers, they're clearly trying to get in contact with her by any means necessary. On top of that, they said they haven't been able to find Nicki's legal representation.

They previously asked to use a different method to serve Nicki the papers. Nicki's apparently made it incredibly difficult for them to get in contact. Process servers have been hired as well as money spent on trying to find Nicki's home address. When they did, Nicki's bodyguards did their job and prevented them from going near her.

Splash "believes that it will be impossible to serve defendant directly because (a) in public she is accompanied by a team of bodyguards, (b) a current resident address in Los Angeles is difficult to confirm, and (c) the resident addresses in Los Angeles that are associated with her are gated communities and therefore inaccessible," they said in court docs.

