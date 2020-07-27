NFL players who engage in “high-risk” activity will face discipline from their respective teams and will at risk of not being paid, the new league protocol states.

ESPN received a memo sent by the NFLPA to agents this weekend detailing several new pandemic-related rules players should be aware of. Final language has yet to be agreed upon, but the letter represents "a summary of major aspects of the COVID amendments."

Contracting the virus will result in being designated as a football injury contract-wise; however, the memo states, “Clubs/NFL can challenge designation as a football-related injury if it can prove that the player contracted COVID-19 through engaging in high-risk conduct below. (This issue remains open.)"

The following situations are outlined as “high-risk” in the memo:

• an indoor nightclub with more than 15 people

• an indoor bar with more than 15 people, other than to pick up food

• an indoor house party with more than 15 people

• an indoor music concert/entertainment event with more than 15 people

• a professional sporting event, other than applicable NFL games or events, with more than 15 people

• an indoor religious service attended by more than 25% of a venue's capacity

The NFL plans to begin its schedule on time, September 10.

