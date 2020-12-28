For years now, the NFL has been contemplating whether or not it should expand the season. At first, they wanted to do an 18-game season although eventually, the players put an end to those talks. During the latest CBA negotiation, the NFL was able to secure a 17-game season with a proposed implementation date of 2022. Having said that, it seemed clear that the players would have a few years before they would have to deal with any sort of lengthened season.

Now, however, it seems as though the NFL has decided to push up the start date of their 17-game campaigns. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, 2021 will feature a 17-game season which means there will be fewer preseason tilts and two bye weeks.

This will be something every single team has to get used to moving forward, as the 16-game season has been a league standard for years. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport noted that COVID-19 was a big part of this decision as many teams have seen a loss of revenue. With 17 games, the TV deals will be much higher, giving every single team some extra money regardless of whether or not fans can attend the games.

Needless to say, next season is going to feature much more content for fans to enjoy.