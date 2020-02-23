Player representatives held a conference call on Friday to determine the ruling on the proposed changes to the collective bargaining agreement, which includes a 17-game season, playoff formatting tweaks and more.

David Eulitt / Getty Images

According to ESPN, player reps were divided into three groups, with some liking the proposed CBA, some being slightly timider, and others who flat-out oppose. "Anything is possible at this point," a source told ESPN, describing the situation.

In the end, the NFL Players Association ruled to postpone voting and regroup at this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which begins Sunday.

ESPN's Dan Graziano says the players hope to have a ruling in by NFL officials on Tuesday and cast their formal vote the following day.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the owners have no plans to renegotiate the CBA any further than has already been proposed.

Players' top concerns include increased revenue share, pension, and improved working conditions.

The biggest changes fans will notice in the proposed CBA are a new 14-team playoff field that would include three wild card teams. Only one team from each conference would then get a first-round bye week, as opposed to the current two. The 17-game season would remove one preseason game and replace it with a regular-season game.