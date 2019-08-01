Every single year, the NFL puts together a list of the top-100 players in the league, as voted on by all of the players. These lists tend to elicit a pretty huge reaction from fans who love to debate these kinds of things. This season was absolutely no different as the NFL is certainly going to be a little contentious this season. There is no clear number one team in the league and as the season progresses, certain players and teams will emerge as frontrunners even if pundits didn't originally think they would.

This year's top-100 list was interesting, particularly the top 10. Perhaps the biggest shocker was the Aaron Donald was voted as the best player in the league, while Drew Brees came in at second. Patrick Mahomes, who wasn't even ranked last year, was voted the fourth-best player in the NFL, right behind Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears. You can see the entire top 10 below.

1. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

3. Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

5. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

6. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

7. Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

9. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

10. Von Miller, Denver Broncos