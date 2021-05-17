When opportunities come knocking for athletes who are hoping to go pro, it's not unheard of for them to jump at them. Last week, Juantarius Bryant reportedly jumped at the opportunity to work out with the Atlanta Falcons and immediately made his way to the team's practice facility. Unfortunately for him, however, the invitation that he had received was fake.

According to Complex, Bryant was fooled by someone texting him pretending to be Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, and it wasn't until he pulled up to what he thought was check-in for the Falcons' "rookie minicamp" that he realized that he wasn't actually invited.



Tim Warner/Getty Images

After news of his embarrassing situation started to spread, the former defensive back from Austin Peay State University hit Twitter to explain his side of the story.

"It's most definitely one of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened to me and a very humbling experience," Bryant said in his statement. "Just want to apologize to everyone and the Atlanta Falcons organization for the mix up. I honestly though tit was a legit opportunity on my end."

"I do not know or understand why this has happened," he continued. "But I do know that everything happens for a reason. Yes, this was heart breaking for me, but just another stepping stone that I am not afraid to admit or overcome...I'm still striving, and still in the best shape of my life. When the opportunity presents itself, I will be ready."

Even though the invitation was fake, at least Juantarius Bryant quickly jumped at the opportunity to prove that he was ready to make a splash in the NFL. Stay tuned for more updates on the NFL hopeful's journey.

