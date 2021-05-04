As a coach at one of the largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States, Deion Sanders is disappointed with the outcome of the 2021 NFL Draft. The two-time All-American, two-time Super Bowl champion had an extensive and successful career in the NFL before turning in his helmet. Currently, Sanders divides his time as a sports analyst and the head coach of Jackson State University's football team, and he shared on social media that he's appalled with the recent draft.

Sanders reposted an image of himself in his coach gear along with a tweet from The Undefeated that reads, "There were 259 picks in the 2021 #NFLDraft - not a single draft pick featured a player from an HBCU."



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

In the caption to the image, Sanders unleashed his ire. "And we have the Audacity to Hate on one another while our kids are being NEGLECTED & REJECTED," he wrote. "I witnessed a multitude of kids that we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted. My prayers are that This won’t EVER happen again. Get yo knife out my back and fight with me not against me! #CHANGE #Truth #CoachPrime."

He tagged the NFL and its network, along with CBS Sports, NBC, ABC, TV One, the NBA on TNT, Fox Sports, and others. Check out his post below and let us know if you think Sanders has the right to be upset.