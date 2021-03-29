Back in 2017, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl, where they played against the Atlanta Falcons. This was Brady's chance at winning a fifth Super Bowl, which would make him the winningest quarterback of all-time. The start of the game was a disaster for Brady and his Patriots, as he threw numerous interceptions, all while the Falcons kept scoring. By the third quarter, the score was 28-3 and the Patriots seemingly had no shot at winning.

Well, as we all know by now, the Pats came back and won in overtime, with 28-3 becoming a huge meme that will forever haunt the Falcons. On Sunday, which just so happens to be March 28th (3-28), Brady decided to troll the Falcons by celebrating the day and even posting an old photo of him celebrating with his former teammates.

It's a pretty hilarious way to take a dig at the Falcons although it is certainly unfortunate for all of the fans in Atlanta who have had to endure the embarrassment of that loss. The Falcons' late-game collapse will forever be the worst thing to happen to a team in the Super Bowl, and once again, Brady was the beneficiary.

For Patriots fans, March 28th might just have to become a National holiday.

