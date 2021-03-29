The Falcons will never live down their epic Super Bowl collapse.
Back in 2017, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl, where they played against the Atlanta Falcons. This was Brady's chance at winning a fifth Super Bowl, which would make him the winningest quarterback of all-time. The start of the game was a disaster for Brady and his Patriots, as he threw numerous interceptions, all while the Falcons kept scoring. By the third quarter, the score was 28-3 and the Patriots seemingly had no shot at winning.
Well, as we all know by now, the Pats came back and won in overtime, with 28-3 becoming a huge meme that will forever haunt the Falcons. On Sunday, which just so happens to be March 28th (3-28), Brady decided to troll the Falcons by celebrating the day and even posting an old photo of him celebrating with his former teammates.
It's a pretty hilarious way to take a dig at the Falcons although it is certainly unfortunate for all of the fans in Atlanta who have had to endure the embarrassment of that loss. The Falcons' late-game collapse will forever be the worst thing to happen to a team in the Super Bowl, and once again, Brady was the beneficiary.
For Patriots fans, March 28th might just have to become a National holiday.