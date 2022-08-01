The NFL is expected to inform Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of their decision regarding his anticipated suspension on Monday. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that the team expects Watson to be held out for anywhere between 4-8 games.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions by over 20 different women who have brought civil cases against him. While many of the accusers have reached settlements with the quarterback, four remain active and are expected to go to trial next year.



A six-game suspension would match the length that Alvin Kamara is facing for assaulting a man in Las Vegas, as well as that of DeAndre Hopkins, who tested positive for a banned substance. Calvin Ridley, who sat out the majority of last season due to mental health reasons, was recently suspended a full 17-game season for betting on NFL games during his time away from the league.

The NFL Players Association released a statement on Sunday night, ahead of the ruling, saying that they plan to respect the decision.

"In advance of Judge Robinson's decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding," the NFLPA's statement read. "First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. A former Federal Judge -- appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL -- held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially."

The statement continued: "Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same."

