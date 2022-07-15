The women who came forward and accused the Houston Texans organization of enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's sexual misconduct against them have settled their court cases with the team, their lawyer announced on Friday.

"Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson's alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably," the Texans said in a statement confirming the settlement. "This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct."

The team added, "We hope that today's resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large."

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing all 30 women accusing Watson and the Texans, did not disclose the financial specifics of the settlement.

"I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans' role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson’s team has done so," Buzbee said.

Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

At the time of the lawsuit’s filing, Buzbee said multiple other women would be coming forward with suits against the Texans. Following the announcement Friday, Buzbee added “All of the women who have made, or intended to make, claims against the Houston Texans organization have resolved their claims."

As for the suits against Watson, it was reported in June that four of Watson’s accusers remained unsettled and were continuing onward.

"We hope to try them all in the spring of next year," he said. "In the meantime, we will continue to do the important work to prepare for such.”

Watson has denied any wrongdoing on multiple occasions. The NFL has not yet made a decision on whether or not the new quarterback for the Cleveland Browns will face suspension from the league.

