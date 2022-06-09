NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave new insight into the current state of the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against the new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. With the number of allegations growing, Rapoport says the investigation could come to a verdict in the coming weeks.

“When these new allegations came, these are now being looked into,” Rapoport said. “It’s still on the back end, but I don’t think it’s over, because I believe the league is investigating these new claims as well and talking to Deshaun Watson about it.”

The latest allegations come from a New York Times article which reveals that Watson received massages from 66 different women over 17 months. The Browns quarterback originally claimed that he hired around 40 massage therapists during his five seasons with the Houston Texans. This allegation is just one of many throughout the article that completely contradict Watson and his legal team’s public statements.

Rapoport added that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed him that the investigation was “coming to a close.”

While Watson survived facing repercussions for the allegations in criminal court, he still faces a possible suspension for the 2022-2023 season from the NFL.

Watson came to Cleveland via trade in March 2022. The Browns sent the Houston Texans three first round draft picks in exchange for the former Clemson Tiger, and signed him to a massive fully guaranteed $230 million contract. With Watson’s ability to play next season left up in the air, the Browns have held onto former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield despite his requests to be traded.

