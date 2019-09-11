New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor, and although he has denied the allegations there's a chance he will be prevented from stepping on the field while the league investigates.

According to The Washington Post, the NFL is giving "serious consideration" to placing Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list. If that's the case, AB would still receive his game checks but he will be ineligible to play until he is removed from the list.

The Patriots have released the following statement regarding the civil lawsuit filed against Brown.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

Taylor, who claims Brown bragged about sexually assaulting her via text messages, issued the following statement:

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

She is expected to meet with the NFL next week, following her wedding, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.