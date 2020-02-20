After a successful season in which the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the NFL is looking into some massive structural changes for next season. Over the past few months, the idea of a 17-game season has been brought to the table. While many players have opposed this idea, it seems like negotiations are inching closer towards approval, according to Adam Schefter. The 17-game season would see a decrease in pre-season games which would be capped off at just three.

Perhaps the biggest changes come in the form of the playoffs. The NFL is proposing a 14-team playoff field. In this model, there would be three wild card teams and only one team from each conference would get a buy, as opposed to two. This means Wild Card weekend would feature a total of six games with three on Saturday and three on Sunday.

The NFL playoff structure is already a big hit amongst fans so these proposed changes are leaving many skeptical. With more Wild Card teams, there is potential for squads with losing records to end up in the postseason. Regardless, more playoff games mean more fun for football fans, so it isn't all bad.

Let us know what you think about these potential changes, in the comments below.