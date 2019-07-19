Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be disciplined by the NFL, following the league's investigation into child abuse allegations, according to a statement released by the NFL on Friday.

Hill, who was accused of breaking his son's arm, is now eligible to attend Kansas City's training camp and participate in all club activities. The 25-year old received had been banned from all team activities while the investigation was ongoing.

The league's official statement regarding the child abuse investigation reads in part, "based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City's training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention."

Furthermore, the league notes, "Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child's ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families."

Last season, Hill racked up career-highs in receiving with 87 receptions, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns, while earning All Pro honors as a receiver. The Chiefs will kickoff the 2019 season on the road in Jacksonville on Sunday, September 8.