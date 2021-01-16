Verzuz battles quickly became one of the best things to look forward to during quarantine and in a short time, the whole thing has been turned into a million-dollar enterprise that is viewed by a massive amount of fans. Timbaland has been looking at a multitude of different ways to grow the brand and today, he revealed a brand new venture that will bring Verzuz to a whole new level and demographic.

Essentially, Verzuz and the NFL are now teaming up for a very special Pro Bowl presentation that will see numerous big NFL stars going toe-to-toe with players who share the same position as them. These players will be engaging in highlight package battles where fans will get to judge who has the better big plays.

While Verzuz has mostly been focused on music, bringing the initiative to the sports world is an intriguing idea and sports fans have every reason to be excited about this. Some massive players are being promised, and we can't wait to see how this all plays out.

According to Timbaland, these battles will take place between January 26th and 29th, so keep it locked for any updates pertaining to this upcoming initiative. Let us know who you'd like to see partake, in the comments below.

Mark Brown/Getty Images