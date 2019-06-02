According to new police reports, soccer star Neymar Jr. has been accused of rape by an unidentified Brazilian woman.

The woman alleges that Neymar attacked her in a hotel in Paris where he plays for the Paris Saint-Germain squad. According to the victim, she began to connect with Neymar through Instagram with one of his personnel booking a flight and hotel room for her to meet the professional soccer player.

The report, filed in Sao Paolo, says that Neymar showed up drunk to the woman's hotel room on the night of May 15th, alleging that Neymar and the woman "touched each other, but in a given moment Neymar became aggressive and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim’s will."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The woman states that she failed to file a report while in Paris because she was in shock at the alleged attack. However, the player's father and agent Neymar da Silva Santos Sr. maintains that the accusations are false and that the woman planned to "trap" his son.

“This is a tough moment. If public opinion is not cleared up, and if we can’t show the truth rapidly, this will snowball," Neymar, Sr. told TV Band. "If we have to show Neymar’s WhatsApp and the conversations with this girl, we will, because it is clear that it was a trap."