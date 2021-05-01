Conservative media outlet Newsmax has issued a lengthy statement apologizing to Dominion Voting Systems and their security director, Eric Coomer, for their coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election, the results of which they routinely questioned the legitimacy of. Newsmax added that they have "found no evidence" that any of the previous allegations were true.

“Newsmax has found no evidence that Dr. Coomer interfered with Dominion voting machines or voting software in any way, nor that Dr. Coomer ever claimed to have done so,” the outlet said in a statement. “Nor has Newsmax found any evidence that Dr. Coomer ever participated in any conversation with members of ‘Antifa,’ nor that he was directly involved with any partisan political organization.”



Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“Newsmax would like to clarify its coverage of Dr. Coomer and note that while Newsmax initially covered claims by President Trump’s lawyers, supporters and others that Dr. Coomer played a role in manipulating Dominion voting machines, Dominion voting software, and the final vote counts in the 2020 presidential election, Newsmax subsequently found no evidence that such allegations were true,” they continued.

In the wake of the statement, Coomer has removed Newsmax from a defamation suit which also names the Trump Campaign, Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, One America News Network, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and others.

“Many of the states whose results were contested by the Trump campaign after the November 2020 election have conducted extensive recounts and audits, and each of these states certified the results as legal and final.”

[Via]