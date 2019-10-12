The reboot of Charlie's Angels has been helmed by The Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. We've already been treated to the first trailer and now the second clip has arrived ahead of the film's November release. "We had a mantra which was we are going to fight smarter, not harder," Elizabeth previously stated of the action. "That was how we approached most of the action sequences in the movie."

The two-minute preview shows the usual call the three women receive from Charlie and leads us into their new safe grounds for the trio to hone in on their spy skills. "We work outside the rules, in secret, together. You may not know we exist but we are always watching," the three angels explain.

"I just love the idea that Charlie’s Angels has always been about a group and not about a singular hero," Elizabeth added of the film. "I think that women collaborate. It’s a natural thing that women do anyway. We naturally collaborate, we naturally like to work together. We need each other. We recognize that. We like the support."

Watch below and catch the movie in theatres on November 15th.