The first trailer to the new and upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot has surfaced at last. This would be yet another cinematic effort as relaunching the once very successful television show which starred Farah Fawcett along with the famed series of movies linked to a first reboot in 2003 which originally starred Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore. This time around, however, we are looking at a new and updated take on the film with a fresh new cast: Kirsten Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The trio will take over the role of former angels and defeat the evil forces the best way they know how: by kicking a**. We also have a female Bosley this time which is interesting. The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks who has been attached to the project since it was initially announced in 2015. Moreover, she also served as a writer for the script in the pre-production stage.

The trailer also features a brand new song by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey. The collaboration between these artists was recorded in a fashion wherein each singer took on the role of three, different angels. It currently has not been shared when or where the song will stream, but the teaser keeps up excited to see what's next.