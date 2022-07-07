Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the league, and when he requests a trade, you would imagine that every single team would come knocking at the Nets' door trying to get a deal done. Considering KD's stature, it should come as no surprise that the Nets want a lot for their superstar. They are looking for another all-star player and at least five draft picks to sweeten the pot. There is no telling whether or not this will happen, and it seems like teams are reluctant to up their offers.

There have been reports that if the Nets do not get what they want, they will simply keep Durant on the roster and drag things out until everything works itself out. This is a bold strategy, but given the trade market right now, the Nets might not have a choice.

Elsa/Getty Images

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Nets are actually extremely underwhelmed by the trade offers for KD. Teams have certainly displayed interest so far, but they haven't exactly been engaging in a bidding war. Instead, most teams are trying to wait things out as they know the Nets will grow more and more desperate as time goes on.

With this new information in mind, it seems as though a KD deal will be a lot harder to get done than originally assumed. Needless to say, this story is likely going to take at least a month or two to be resolved.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sports world.