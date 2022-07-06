Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, there have been plenty of rumors surrounding where he is going to go next. As it stands, the conventional wisdom states that KD is going to go to the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat, as these are the two teams he requested. Some also think that KD is just going to stay in Brooklyn as the Nets won't be able to find a suitable trade partner that can give them what they want and need.

There are some darkhorse teams coming into the picture now, including the Toronto Raptors, who won a championship back in 2019. They have a ton of assets including Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby. The Raptors also have a ton of draft capital, which means they are in a good position to make a trade.

Elsa/Getty Images

In fact, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it appears as though the Raptors are the only team that makes sense for the Nets to do a deal with right now. A trade with the Raptors would not require a third team, and there is enough there for KD to win a championship in his first year.

"The most seemless trade for Brooklyn is with Toronto," Woj explained. "That's the least complicated deal and people should keep watching as the Raptors stay involved in these conversations."

For now, trade talks are still in their infancy, and it is going to take a while before things really get going. With that said, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the NBA.