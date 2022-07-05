As it stands, the Brooklyn Nets are trying to make deals to ship out Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That is much easier said than done as these are two of the premier players in the entire NBA. Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the league right now while Kyrie is one of the most skilled players to ever grace the point guard position. With that said, the franchise needs to get this right in order to have a viable future.

There have been a ton of rumors as to where these players may go. Some believe Kyrie will end up in Los Angeles all while KD will go to the Suns. These possibilities are all feasible, but it is clear that the Nets are not going to do anything until they get the deals that they want.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For instance, Shams Charania of The Athletic told Pat McAfee today that the Nets could drag this out for months. In fact, they are even thinking of keeping these two on the roster next season as they both have to honor their contracts.

“They’re making moves and doing things this offseason, in their mind, in preparation as if they’re bringing these two guys back next season and playing with these two guys,” Charania said.

This is a situation that could get ugly, but for now, it is in the Nets' best interest to trade these players and get the headaches off of their hands.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the league.