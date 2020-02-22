If it feels like Stranger Things Season 4 is taking too long to arrive, producers of the hit series are gearing up to bring you an alternative supernatural teen angst Netflix drama to hold fans over until July with a new show titled I Am Not Okay With This.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dior

The series will star IT actors Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff (seen above), with the former thespian taking on the lead role as a self-described "boring 17-year-old white girl" that eventually develops telekinetic powers as she simultaneously deals with high school, the loss of a parent, her budding sexuality and a peculiar next-door neighbor played by Oleff. The show is based off a hit graphic novel of the same name created by Charles Forsman, and will be helmed by director Jonathan Entwistle alongside the aforementioned Stranger Things crew. Based off the bloody introduction of Sophia's character named Sydney in the first few seconds of the trailer alone, we can already tell this one was definitely made for a more mature audience than your average fan of newly-turned 16-year-old teen queen Millie Bobby Brown.

Watch the trailer for I Am Not Okay With This below, which begins streaming on Netflix starting February 26: