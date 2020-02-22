Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown turned 16 this week and posted a powerful message on Instagram about being in the public eye at such a young age, as reported by Complex.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

"Ya girls 16 :) 16 has felt like a long time coming,” she wrote. “I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

She continued, “the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.” Brown went on to tell her followers that despite all the bad she won't "be defeated and added that she will “continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

In addition to her caption, Brown posted a video, which showed countless examples of the press saying negative things about the actress.

In the past, her friendship with Drake has been criticized by the media, to which she responded, “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… For real.”

The first trailer for Stranger Things 4 was released earlier this month.