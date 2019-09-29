Vince Gilligan recently announced that there would be ten returning characters in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Do you remember Old Joe? He’s the newest character, now confirmed to be returning to the big screen. In a new teaser released this morning, Old Joe picks up the phone from an office in his junkyard, presumably answering a call from Jesse Pinkman. He remarks, “Yeah, I know who this is. At this point, who doesn’t?” This trailer is closer in similarity to the initial clip with Skinny Pete than the most recent full-length trailer.

Old Joe’s featured primarily during two major plot points, although he’s referenced at other moments as well. During season 3, Joe helps Walt & Jesse destroy their RV before Hank can get to it. Later, during season 5, the two return to Old Joe looking for help finding a giant magnet to destroy Gus’ laptop.

The new trailer has fans hype for the movie. The top commenter on the YouTube page says, “These teasers are more teasing than any porn video I've ever seen.” Another made a good point about the popularity of the film writing, “I just hope the Netflix servers can handle this. Don't want to watch a Buffering Bad movie.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie releases through Netflix on October 11th.