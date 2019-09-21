Not only was the entire film’s production kept a secret, but we’re only weeks away from the release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and we still know next to nothing. We know the plot will follow Jesse after he escapes the compound during the last episode of the original series, we know Skinny Pete will be returning and now, thanks to a new feature from The Hollywood Reporter, we know there will be a total of ten returning characters from the original AMC series.

With respect to Vince Gilligan’s goal of keeping details on the film under wraps, the feature only reveals one of the familiar faces saying, “In deference to Gilligan's spoiler aversion, THR will name only two: fan favorites Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones), the Beavis and Butt-Head of the greater Albuquerque meth community.”

Upon the film's release, Netflix will be showing the film in independent theaters for a limited run. This was an important decision for Gilligan who would premiere seasons of the show in theaters, "Every time we'd put out a new season of Breaking Bad, we would have a premiere in a big movie theater… we would have this wonderful, very limited, one-time opportunity to watch our television show on a big screen with giant stereo speakers thumping, the image filling 40 feet across. I always thought, 'This thing, it looks like a movie. It doesn't look like a show.' I really want to be able to share that with fans."

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be released on Netflix on October 11th.