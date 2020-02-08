When you're browsing through Netflix's menu for an extended period of time, trying to find something you haven't already watched, trailers automatically playing whenever you pass over an icon can become incredibly chaotic. We already feel flooded with content - it's a whole other thing when it's all shouting at us through our screens, pleading for our attention. Many users of the streaming service have voiced complaints about this feature, and Netflix heard them "loud and clear." You can now disable auto-play! Here's how.

Once you are signed in to your account, head to the dropdown menu and select Manage Profiles. Then, choose the profile you’d like to update. You’ll be given two optional autoplay controls to switch on or off: (1) “Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices" and (2) “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.” The second feature is the one you need to disable if you wish to get rid of those pestering trailers. Disabling the first feature might also be a good idea, as it may prevent you from falling down an endless hole of Netflix bingeing.

