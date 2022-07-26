Netflix has been trying to bounce back from its rough couple of months of layoffs. The company has floated the idea of introducing advertisements as well as charging for password sharing. It seems like the streamer's latest offering, however, is performing quite well.

Only days after releasing the Ryan Gosling/Chris Evans vehicle The Gray Man, Netflix has announced that the film will be getting a sequel starring Gosling. The company also announced that there will be a spinoff coming as well, described as "edgy and experimental."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The directors of the film, the Russo Brothers, have hinted that the streaming numbers for the film have been sky-high. "The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal," they said. "We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon."

There's not many more details about the upcoming films, but Netflix said in a statement that the spinoff will "explore a different element of The Gray Man universe." It will be written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who have a record of making certified hits, having penned Deadpool and Zombieland.

As for right now, the brothers are soaking in the success of the first installment. "Everybody loves the movie," claimed Joe Russo. "The audience score is fantastic, the response has been overwhelming, No. 1 in 93 countries. Evans and Gosling are very happy with the film, Ryan has told me his mother said it’s her favorite movie he’s ever made. We’ll take that as certification that we need a sequel, that feedback from Ryan’s mother. Everyone’s happy, loved working together. We just got back from traveling the globe and the response was tremendous. We’re excited to expand the story."

