After losing nearly one million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, Netflix is gearing up to crack down on password sharing.

In the past, the streaming platform has suggested that it would be banning users from sharing their account information with others in different households, but now, it seems that the plan is to monetize such activities.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

A recent blog post from Netflix reveals how its "Paid Sharing" program will work. "Each Netflix account – whatever your plan – will include one home where you can enjoy Netflix on any of your devices. To use your Netflix account in additional homes, we will ask you to pay an extra [fee]."

The example says that each additional home would cost $2.99 on top of your current subscription cost.

"Members on the Basic plan can add one extra home, Standard up to two extra, and Premium up to three extra. You will soon be able to control where your account is being used – and remove home at any time – from your account settings page."

The same blog post confirmed that users will be able to access their "home" account while on the go using a tablet or laptop.

For those who are using someone else's account in their home, however, they may soon notice a notification asking them to update their primary household to a new location, add a secondary location, or give up their Netflix privileges for the time being.

As Uproxx notes, a similar model has been used by Hulu, though it's caused headaches for families who don't share a zip code, but like to share an account.

What are your thoughts on Netflix's plans for the future? Let us know if you plan to keep your subscription, or if you'll be spending your streaming dollars elsewhere below.

