If you've been missing out on some of your favorite classic Black sit-coms, like Sister, Sister, Moesha, and more, you're in luck because Netflix just made a major deal, acquiring seven of the most nostalgic sit-com programs for their catalog.

Because of the pandemic, many of us have relied on television and movies to stay entertained. Since we're not really supposed to be going outside much, Netflix and other streaming services have basically become necessities. Now, we get to enjoy some of the best classic sit-coms whenever we please because Netflix just got hold of the rights to programs like The Game, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half, One on One, and more.

We don't really even need to wait too long to enjoy these series. Netflix will start rolling them out in a matter of days.

Moesha will be added to the catalog tomorrow. The first three seasons of The Game, which originally aired on The CW before moving over to BET, will make their way onto Netflix on August 15.

At the start of September, Sister, Sister with Tia and Tamera Mowry will get loaded onto the streaming service. Girlfriends will pop up a few weeks later.

Finally, we'll be getting The Parkers, Half & Half, and One on One in October.

Which one are you most excited to re-watch?