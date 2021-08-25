New York Knicks big man Nerlens Noel has filed a lawsuit against Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, claiming to have missed out on over $58 million in salary while he was being represented by them from 2017-2020. The report comes via ESPN.

According to the report, Noel filed the lawsuit after Klutch applied for a grievance with the National Basketball Players Association, claiming that the Knicks star hadn't paid over $200,000 in commission for his one-year contract with the team. Noel's response accuses Klutch of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and negligence.



Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The main issue listed in the lawsuit is the contract that Noel signed after firing his former agent, Happy Walters, and hired Rich Paul. During 2017's free agency period, Noel was offered a four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Dallas Mavericks, but Paul advised him to decline the offer and sign a one-year deal instead so he could become an unrestricted free agent the following year. He ended up signing for $4.1 million.

Noel says that Klutch did not make him a priority during free agency, failing to close a high-paying deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder and forcing him to lose out on a lot of money.



Rich Schultz/Getty Images

What do you think about the lawsuit? Do you think we might be seeing more lawsuits like this in the coming years? For example, Dennis Schröder also just skipped out on millions of dollars with the Lakers...

