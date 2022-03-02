At the young age of 22, rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has more kids than the majority of people twice his age. In fact, he's got more children than most people will ever have in their lifetime. The rap superstar has nine kids that we know about, as well as a few that he takes care of, despite not being biologically related.

YoungBoy can easily provide financial support to all of his children and their mothers, especially considering he generates approximately $17 million annually from YouTube alone. We regularly hear from YB's children's mothers on social media, as well as the rapper's mother Sherhonda Gaulden, who recently spoke out about how she feels with so many grandchildren running around the house.

"I have 12 grandchildren all under 5 I have to have a relationship ship [sic] with their mothers until there old enough to come and call on their own until then I love them all," she wrote on Facebook.

Holidays must be pretty crazy at the Gaulden household with all of the gifts they've got to buy the kids. The way she worded this message though, it's clear that there are some of YoungBoy's baby's mothers that Sherhonda isn't fond of. Who do you think she's referring to? Let us know in the comments what you think about her post.



