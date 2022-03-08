Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially learned the date for his upcoming federal firearms trial, facing a jury on May 16. This week, one of YB's lawyers spoke to Rolling Stone and explained that his defense team is eager to get started after video evidence was thrown out of the case a few days ago.

Last week, a pre-trial victory was awarded to YoungBoy's side after a bunch of video evidence was ruled ineligible for the trial.

"We’re 100 percent convinced of his innocence, and now we have to continue to evaluate our strategy," said defense lawyer Drew Findling, who is representing YoungBoy. "The unconstitutionality of law enforcement was clearly evident to the court and resulted in a slew of evidence of being thrown out. We’re looking forward to going to court."



The video evidence that was thrown out was found on SD memory cards that were seized by Baton Rouge police improperly outside of the rapper's grandfather's home. The videos were taken upon YoungBoy's arrest in September 2020 and the warrant that police presented was "invalid," resulting in the judge requesting for the evidence to be dismissed. The officer also allegedly provided misinformation in the subsequent report, claiming that a trusted source told him the rapper was brandishing guns in a music video shoot. The "trusted source" ended up being an anonymous 911 caller.

"It’s always significant to have a motion to suppress granted in whole or in part, and anytime you succeed in the federal system, that type of victory is magnified to an even a greater degree," added Findling.

YoungBoy is presently serving pre-trial house arrest in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is reportedly facing seven years in prison but his defense team is confident that he will get off without any time. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the status of YoungBoy's trial.



