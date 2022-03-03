The ongoing federal case against NBA YoungBoy has received an update, and it's a favorable one for the top-selling rapper. YoungBoy is currently under house arrest in Utah as his legal team attempts to clear him of federal weapons charges, and according to a report by XXL, YoungBoy and Co. recently received good news.

The rapper's attorneys reportedly asked the court to suppress video footage that was obtained by authorities in 2020 which allegedly showed YoungBoy in the possession of firearms. His attorneys argued that the SD card that holds the imagery of YoungBoy was acquired illegally by police during an arrest, thus making it ineligible to be introduced as evidence.



Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images

XXL reported:

"According to court documents filed on Feb. 24, obtained by XXL today (March 2), Judge Shelly D. Dick of the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana has granted one of the motions the rapper's legal team presented, which would suppress—or exclude—evidence via an SD Media card that contained both video and images that appear to show YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gauden, possessing firearms.

An additional request was denied, so other evidence regarding firearms that was gathered during YoungBoy's arrest will remain. The rapper was one of over a dozen people taken into custody two years ago, and although he initially faced gun and drug charges, investigators have moved forward with firearms alone.

According to the Advocate, the judge reportedly asked the court: "When a camera is found at the scene of a suspected possession crime, but it is unknown which of several suspects possessed the contraband, is there probable cause to search the camera for photographic evidence of who possessed the contraband? In this case, the question is narrowed because the post-excision affidavit contains nothing to indicate that the camera contained evidence of crimes."

We'll keep you updated as this case progresses.

