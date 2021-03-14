mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Drops Off A Ballad In "I Ain't Scared"

Alexander Cole
March 14, 2021 09:22
Image via NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy is back with a brand new song that brings forth some emotional honesty.


NBA YoungBoy is one of the most prolific artists out right now as he is constantly dropping new songs. His most recent effort was called "Toxic Punk" and now, he is back with a brand new effort that was put on his YouTube yesterday. The track is called "I Ain't Scared" and it is an emotional tale about the life he lives and how his lifestyle has affected those around him.

In terms of production, we get some piano lines and rattling hi-hats, which offers a more subdued approach compared to some of his other tracks. From there, YoungBoy gives us some autotuned lines about how he knows he can die at any moment and that he isn't scared of it. He also drops fast bars throughout the track, and it's clear the young artist is as focused as ever.

Give the track a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm alright
Don't worry, don't cry
Ain't nothing no one can do to save my life
Just know I'm your flying angel if I leave through the night

