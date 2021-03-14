NBA YoungBoy Drops Off A Ballad In "I Ain't Scared"

NBA YoungBoy is one of the most prolific artists out right now as he is constantly dropping new songs. His most recent effort was called "Toxic Punk" and now, he is back with a brand new effort that was put on his YouTube yesterday. The track is called "I Ain't Scared" and it is an emotional tale about the life he lives and how his lifestyle has affected those around him.

In terms of production, we get some piano lines and rattling hi-hats, which offers a more subdued approach compared to some of his other tracks. From there, YoungBoy gives us some autotuned lines about how he knows he can die at any moment and that he isn't scared of it. He also drops fast bars throughout the track, and it's clear the young artist is as focused as ever.

Give the track a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm alright

Don't worry, don't cry

Ain't nothing no one can do to save my life

Just know I'm your flying angel if I leave through the night