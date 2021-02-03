NBA YoungBoy Surprises Fans With "Toxic Punk" Single

After welcoming two babies into the world in the last three months, NBA YoungBoy returns with new music. The 21-year-old rapper has been making headlines due to his personal life and romantic relationships, but that hasn't stopped his hustle. YoungBoy topped the charts and snagged a No. 1 spot with his sophomore effort Top that he released in September 2020, and he followed that up with his joint album with Rich The Kid, Nobody Safe.

On Tuesday (February 2), the Baton Rouge native surprised his fans with a new single titled "Toxic Punk." On the heartfelt track, YoungBoy sounds as if he's upset about a failed relationship, and as he reflects on all that he has around him, it doesn't mean much when he's missing the woman he wants in his life. Stream "Toxic Punk" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Are you crazy baby? Where I'ma go?

All these drugs that I'm on, it don't make me any stronger

Ridin' fast in my foreigns, it don't make sense when I'm alone

Thinkin' 'bout you goin', it got me sad

Ridin' fast, police on my ass, huh