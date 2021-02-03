mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Surprises Fans With "Toxic Punk" Single

Erika Marie
February 02, 2021 23:49
It's unclear if this track will appear on YoungBoy's next rumored project.


After welcoming two babies into the world in the last three months, NBA YoungBoy returns with new music. The 21-year-old rapper has been making headlines due to his personal life and romantic relationships, but that hasn't stopped his hustle. YoungBoy topped the charts and snagged a No. 1 spot with his sophomore effort Top that he released in September 2020, and he followed that up with his joint album with Rich The KidNobody Safe.

On Tuesday (February 2), the Baton Rouge native surprised his fans with a new single titled "Toxic Punk." On the heartfelt track, YoungBoy sounds as if he's upset about a failed relationship, and as he reflects on all that he has around him, it doesn't mean much when he's missing the woman he wants in his life. Stream "Toxic Punk" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Are you crazy baby? Where I'ma go?
All these drugs that I'm on, it don't make me any stronger
Ridin' fast in my foreigns, it don't make sense when I'm alone
Thinkin' 'bout you goin', it got me sad
Ridin' fast, police on my ass, huh

