NBA Youngboy Continues Busy 2020 With "Get Me Killed"

NBA Youngboy blessed fans with three new singles this week, including "Rich N***a View," "Blow Yo Rocket," and "Get Me Killed," continuing his busy 2020.

Not unusual for Youngboy, he raps about love and heartbreak on "Get Me Killed." The music video, filmed in black and white, shows the rapper hanging out with his children, working behind the scenes, and more.

Youngboy's latest album, Nobody Safe, a collaborative mixtape with Rich The Kid, was released earlier this month as a surprise for fans. Despite the heavy workload, the rapper is showing no signs of slowing down.

Check out "Get Me Killed" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She said she with me forever

I tell her no that's 'til

'Til I do some wrong or find someone better

Nah that's real