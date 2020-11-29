mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Returns With Fiery New Single "Blow Yo' Rocket"

Alexander Cole
November 29, 2020 13:06
Image via NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy has been a machine throughout 2020.


NBA YoungBoy has been releasing a plethora of songs throughout 2020 and he has also been dropping an abundance of projects. His latest effort was a collaborative mixtape with Rich The Kid which was a release that came as a surprise to some of his fans. Regardless, YoungBoy is always hungry for more, and recently, he decided to come through with yet another new song, this time called "Blow Yo Rocket."

With this latest track, YoungBoy speaks on a plethora of topics including love, heartbreak, drugs, and even violence. YoungBoy has always been known for being honest about his lifestyle and it's ultimately something that has made him a sympathetic figure amongst music listeners. This new track is no exception to the rule and if you're a fan of the young artist, definitely give this a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ducking these hoes but I guess my heart decided
I just want to be with you because I been out here wylin'

