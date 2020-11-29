mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy Drops Off "Rich N***a View"

Aron A.
November 29, 2020 17:16
NBA Youngboy is back in action with his latest single, "Rich N***a View."


NBA Youngboy might be among the hardest working rappers out right now, even if he tries to detach himself from the rest of the world. He's released a few projects this year. Most recently, he and Rich The Kid teamed up for Nobody Safe which swiftly followed Until I Return. Truthfully, Youngboy has released so much music this year that it's hard to actually track his releases.

Anyway, it doesn't look like NBA Youngboy plans on ditching this formula anytime soon. The rapper dropped off his latest single, "Rich N***a View" earlier this weekend which came along with two other singles, "Get Me Killed" and "Blow Yo Rocket." Evidently, Youngboy is keeping his foot on the pedal, even as the year comes to an end.

Quotable Lyrics
Stop in the back, I ain't no robbin' me
Down for the gang, she can buy for free
Perc and the Xan, lay it down for a week

2 Comments
