On May 14, Lil Keed, born Raqhid Jevon Render, passed away at age 24. While the cause of his death still hasn't been confirmed, The Neighborhood Talk stated that sources revealed he died due to kidney failure.

Following his untimely passing, several celebrities have expressed their sadness over losing the YSL rapper. Aside from entertainers, close family members and friends are also in mourning.

After all, Lil Keed was more than just an artist. He was a son, a brother, and a father. His baby mother, who goes by Quana Bandz, has been taking his loss extremely hard.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Her Instagram page consists of only two posts-- which both grieve the late rapper. She uploaded a video full of their memories and started the caption by saying, "I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru."

She also has a video of their daughter singing along to a song that he had written. "SMH my baby daddy made this song after our break up im sorry I left you KEED IM SORRY," she added.

As she's getting through this very difficult time, it seems she isn't doing it alone. While making posts in remembrance of Keed, she included a screenshot of her on facetime with NBA YoungBoy.

She wrote, "Thanks for checking up on us being a gentle sweet soul ppl don't know of u as that." She went on to say, "thanks for even thinking bout him & his family fuck all bs life [too] short thanks my friend."