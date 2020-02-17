The brothers of NBA Youngboy have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Baton Rouge. WBRZ reports 16-year-old Jeffrey Tate and 18-year-old Devaughn Tate have been formally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the murder of Javon Brown who succumbed to his injuries after he was shot while walking home. The Tate brothers, according to court files, share a father with Youngboy Never Broke Again.

Jeffrey Tate was charged with second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon and simple battery. A judge determined that Tate will be standing trial as an adult. Davaughn Tate is now facing charges of illegal use of a weapon and second-degree murder. The two brothers and 16-year-old Kevin Anderson were arrested in December in connection to Brown's death.

Police said the incident occurred after Devaughn, Jeffrey, and Kevin confronted Javon and his friend while they were on their way home. They said the confrontation escalated and resulted in Javon getting shot in the stomach. The three suspects then fled the scene before police arrived and began a search in the area. Brown was taken to the hospital where he died the next day.

Youngboy Never Broke Again hasn't made any public statements regarding the charges against his brothers. We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding the case.