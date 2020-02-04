One of the biggest names being floated around as we near the NBA trade deadline is D'Angelo Russell - and there's one team in particular that seems hell bent on acquiring the 23-year old point guard.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Minnesota Timberwolves are actively trying to piece together a multi-team with the hopes of acquiring first-round picks that they can then flip to Golden State in exchange for DLo.

Earlier today The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor revealed details of a proposed three-team deal between the Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks that could have helped Minnesota land their desired first round draft picks. Under that potential scenario, the Rockets would receive Minnesota's Robert Covington, Clint Capela would go to Atlanta, and the T'Wolves would get picks and an expiring contract. However, O'Connor notes that the Warriors are in no rush to part ways with Russell - unless they're floored by the trade package.

Russell, now on his third team in five seasons, is currently averaging a career-high 23.8 points to go along with 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczysnki, the Warriors are seeking "significant draft pick compensation," including Minnesota's unprotected 2020 pick, in return for any Russell trade. That said, the Wolves have reportedly been hesitant to include their coveted 2020 pick as they are amidst a rebuild themselves, so this whole saga could simply end in a stalemate.

The trade deadline is this Thursday, February 6th at 3pm ET.